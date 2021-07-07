X-Men: Hugh Jackman Causes Wolverine’s Return to Marvel

X-Men: Through his official Instagram profile, actor Hugh Jackman, famous for playing Wolverine in the films of the group X-Men, has provoked a possible return of his character to Marvel. The rights to the mutant heroes were owned by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney in recent years.

In this way, it would be possible for Wolverine to be included in Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe, given the amount of productions that were promised to fans in 2020 for Disney+.

Through stories on the social network, Hugh Jackman shared two images. In the first of them, there is a fanart developed by the artist Bosslogic, which shows Wolverine’s claws. The second is a photo of Jackman with Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios.

While it is the record of a meeting of the two at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con, this recall could indicate that future negotiations are in the offing.

Could Hugh Jackman play Wolverine one more time?

During Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Jackman revealed in an interview with The Daily Beast that some other actor should continue his onscreen legacy with Wolverine. “He IS too good a character not to appear again,” he said at the time, stating that he would most likely not come back to play him in the future.

X-Men fans have already started to make some speculations regarding the possible inclusion of Wolverine in the MCU. Because Phase 4 is shrouded in multiverse-related issues, it wouldn’t be at all odd if different versions of Marvel characters showed up at some point.

Perhaps the actor may be arriving in this cinematographic universe precisely to make a small cameo in some future project. After all, Jackman played Wolverine in several movies, including those in which the hero appeared as a solo protagonist.

That way, the only thing left for fans is to wait for more news and to know if Wolverine will really appear on the MCU in the next productions. Stay tuned!