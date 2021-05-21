X-Men: Films and Animation From The 90s Arrive at Disney +

X-Men: Anyone who is a fan of the X-Men will love the new Disney + update. The streaming service has just included in its catalog nine films from the mutants and the classic series of animation from the 90s. The drawing was already on the platform, but had been temporarily withdrawn.

Check out all the titles that are available in streaming:

X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997):

With five seasons and 76 episodes, the animation marked the childhood of many children of the 90s. The story presents the daily lives of Professor X Academy, a shelter for a subspecies of humans who were born with special skills.

X-Men: First Class (2011):

The feature shows the friendship between Professor X and Magneto before they became arch-enemies. The pair used to work alongside other mutants to keep the world safe.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009):

After traumatic events, Wolverine joins the X-Men in a revolution. The team will fight forces that want to annihilate them.

X-Men (2000):

The first film in the franchise features the X-Men in a battle against a group of mutants who want to end the human race.

X-Men 2 (2003):

When Xavier is kidnapped and his students are imprisoned, Nocturne must join forces with Magneto to save his brothers. After the disagreements in X-Men, the mutants need to come together to ensure their survival.

X-Men: The Final Showdown (2006):

The final war between Professor Xavier and his main enemy, Magneto.

Wolverine: Immortal (2013):

With Japan in the background, Wolverine discovers the weaknesses of being mortal.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014):

Living hidden from humanity, the mutants of the original trilogy join their younger versions to try to change the past and, who knows, save the future.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016):

The most powerful mutant in the world, Apocalypse, is back and as his name implies, willing to cause chaos. To try to stop the villain, Professor Xavier gathers his students for an epic battle.