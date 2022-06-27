X Factor’s Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message a Week after Fiancee Dani Hampson’s Death: “Forever and Ever”

I’m still grieving. X Factor graduate Tom Mann continues to mourn his beloved late fiancee Dani Hampson more than a week after her sudden demise.

The chronology of the relationship of Tom Mann from the X Factor and the bride Dani Hampson

“Honestly, there are no words to describe how much I miss you, Dan,” the 28—year-old singer wrote in his Instagram story on Sunday, June 26, along with a photo of the couple. “Forever and ever.”

Earlier this month, Mann announced that the publicist had died on June 18—their wedding day. She was 24 years old. Although the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, Hampson had no obvious health problems.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but my dear Dani — my best friend, my everything and even more, the love of my life — passed away early on Saturday morning, June 18,” the songwriter wrote on Instagram. June 20, along with a photo of his late partner holding their 7-month-old son Bowie in his arms. “What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible grief. I feel like I’ve cried the ocean out.”

The former Stereo Kicks member continued: “We never got to the altar [so in the original]; or say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my whole world and the best thing that ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring, which I always should have worn as a sign of my unconditional love for you.”

Further in his post, Mann wrote that he was “completely broken” by the loss, but promised to call on “all the strength I can muster” to take care of their baby, who was born in October 2021. The parent you’ve already become, but I promise I’ll do everything I can to raise Bowie exactly the way we’ve always wanted,” the British native wrote. “I promise you that he will find out how amazing his mom was. I promise you will be so proud.”

The couple, who were first linked in 2016, got engaged in 2019. They were originally going to tie the knot in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic changed their plans.

Mann was not alone in expressing his grief. The loved ones of his late fiancee also shared their grief on social media. “She was the beating heart of our family, a loving, successful, smart daughter who always put everyone above herself, and as a result, everyone loved her,” Hampson’s father, Martin, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, June 21.

Dani’s brother, Andrew, shared similar feelings. “The outpouring of love we have already witnessed is a testament to what a wonderful person you were,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I will love you forever, my beautiful sister.”