X Factor’s Leona Lewis gives birth to her first child with husband Denis Jouh

Leona Lewis’s baby! The singer gave birth to her and husband Dennis Yauch’s first child on July 22.

The 37-year-old musician announced the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, August 2, writing: “And then there were three of them 💗Our little Carmel Allegra arrived on 07/22/12 🕊.”

The couple began dating in 2010, announcing their engagement via social media eight years later. “My heart sings the happiest song it’s ever sung,” the X Factor graduate captioned photos of the couple proposing in November 2018. “I am bursting with joy and overwhelmed with emotions that I can go on this new adventure with my best friend. , my partner in crime, my trip or death!”

The London native wrote directly to the 33-year-old choreographer: “I can’t wait to become your wife, uh, wife! Which one?! Arch! Hahahahaha I still can’t believe it 👰🏽 I invented you and you came true. The most caring, kind-hearted and inspiring person I’ve had the honor to know.

Lewis and Joach got married the following July in Italy, saying Hello! at that time, how “full of love” the ceremony was. “It was so unusual to be able to gather everyone we love,” the bride told the magazine in 2019. “There were a lot of tears.”

In a subsequent Instagram post, the “Bleeding Love” singer wrote: “I will cherish this day all my life. Nine years ago, this amazing man came into my life, and last weekend we said yes, surrounded by people we love. From our family dinner in the Tuscan vineyards to our ceremony in the small chapel that sheltered us from the storm outside, to the song and dance party that lasted all night, every moment was a gift of love. I am so grateful… for the most special day of my life.”

In March, the duo announced that they were starting a family. “I can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” the then—future star signed her debut with the baby.

“The biggest gift I could ask for this summer,” the professional dancer wrote in his post. “You’re a hot ass, mom @leonalewis.” Jauh also commented on his wife’s upload on social media, once again calling her a “hot mom.”

The songwriter had a “difficult first trimester,” she told her Instagram followers later that month, noting that she was “seriously ill and couldn’t leave the house” at the beginning of her pregnancy. The Grammy nominee was cured by walking along the river “with [her] puppies and a bump.”