“X-Factor” Graduate Tom Mann’s Fiancee Dani Hampson dies suddenly on their Wedding Day: “I’m completely broken”

Dani Hampson and Tom Mann.

A devastating day. X-Factor graduate Tom Mann has confirmed that his fiancee Dani Hampson died on their wedding day.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but my dear Dani — my best friend, everything I have, and even more, the love of my life — passed away early on Saturday morning, June 18,” the 28—year-old songwriter said. posted on Instagram on Monday, June 20, along with a photo of his late partner holding their son Bowie in his arms. “What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible grief. I feel like I’ve cried the ocean out.”

Mann continued: “We never got to the altar [so in the original]; or say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my whole world and the best thing that ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring, which I always should have worn as a sign of my unconditional love for you.”

The 34-year-old Hampson had no obvious health problems, and the cause of her death was not publicly disclosed. The publicist and Mann, who were forced to postpone their wedding in September 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, welcomed Bowie in October 2021.

In his post, the former Stereo Kicks member wrote that although he was “completely broken” by the loss of Hampson, he used “all the strength he could muster” to be near the baby. “I won’t be a mark on the parents you’ve already become, but I promise I’ll do everything I can to raise Bowie exactly the way we’ve always wanted,” Mann wrote. “I promise you that he will find out how amazing his mom was. I promise you’ll be so proud.”

Describing Hampson as “the most beautiful person inside and out” and “the most incredible soul,” Mann concluded his post with a frank admission that he would grieve “for a very, very long time.” He continued: “My dear Dani, the brightest light in any room, without you my world is nothing but darkness. I will miss you forever.”

Mann originally auditioned for the X-Factor in 2013 and then returned the following year. He and four other members of the British talent show got into the boy band and eventually took fifth place. After the breakup of Stereo Kicks in July 2015, Mann released music as a solo artist and worked as a songwriter and producer for artists such as Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi.

Hampson has often shared her support for her fiance’s career on social media. In April, she noted that Bowie was 6 months old, with the help of a clip in which Mann serenades the baby with the songs of Elton John “Cold Heart” and “Rocket Man”.

“Happy 6 months, my dear boy,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I played this song almost every day in the third trimester, it was on my playlist during childbirth and was number 1 on Bowie’s birthday… I decided it would be “our song” because it always reminds us of the good moments of life. ”