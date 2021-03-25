X Duke’s David Duchovny to star in new book-based series

David Duchovny, famous for playing the legendary Mulder in The X-Files and Hank Moody in Californication, is returning to Showtime for a new series. Based on his new book, Truly Like Lightning, David will star in the project.

In the plot, the former Hollywood stuntman, Bronson Powers lives in the desert region of Joshua Tree, California, with his 3 wives and 10 children. Her sabbatical life is shaken when Maya Abbadessa, an ambitious young woman, arrives on her land.

When seeing a business possibility, Maya, through blackmail, tries to force him to leave the place and return his family to the temptations and modernity of the 21st century. The book is described as a moving meditation on family, religion, sex, greed, human nature and the endangered environment of an ancient desert.

Duchovny will write the adaptation with screenwriters Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. The three are executive producers of the project, which will be shown by Showtime.

“I am very excited to be back home, on Showtime, with the exceptionally talented team of Schwartz and Nilson. It’s a collaboration that I can’t wait to start, ”said the actor in an interview with Deadline.

David Duchovny has published other novels

Truly Like Lightning was released on February 2, 2021 and is the actor’s fourth novel. The new book arrives to add with his works Holy Cow: A Modern-Day Dairy Tale (2015), Bucky F * cking Dent (2016) and Miss Subways (2018).

In addition to acting and writing books, Duchovny is also a musician and has released two studio albums, Hell or Highwater (2015) and Every Third Thought (2018). He is currently working on his third album, Gestureland, due out this year.