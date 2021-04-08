Wynonna Earp: final episode shows the union of Nicole and Waverly

Wynonna Earp, which will also serve as the official outcome for the series starring Melanie Scrofano.In this way, the channel Syfy released an exclusive teaser that shows some of the final scenes of Nicole (Katherine Barrell) and Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), as well as an interesting statement about the vision of the two actresses about the fate of their characters.

“The feeling I had was that Waverly would be very happy at that moment,” said Dominique Provost-Chalkley of her character’s proposal to Nicole.

In the title “Old Souls” (Old Souls, in a free translation), the audience will see great emotions on the scene, with a lot of action involving the main plot and also a beautiful ending for all the other characters.

Check out the full teaser:

Find out more about the outcome of the 4th (and last) season of Wynonna Earp

According to the official description at the end of the series, “great feelings and even greater decisions will be revealed when a new witch becomes known in Purgatory”. That way, Wynonna and Waverly need to come together even more if they are to stand out in the face of the imminent threat.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Melanie Scrofano revealed that she feels very happy and proud to have been part of the production. “The performances [of the cast members] are exactly in the tone they need to be,” she explained, adding praise to her teammates.

In addition to Melanie, Dominique and Katherine, the cast of the series also featured Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson, Varun Saranga, Greg Lawson, Michael Eklund and Chantel Riley.

So be sure to check it out! The last episode of Wynonna Earp will be broadcast on April 9 on Syfy.