Wyatt Russell Answers questions from a US Agent in the MCU Thunderbolts movie

Wyatt Russell discusses whether a US agent will appear in the MCU movie “Thunderbolts”. The Marvel equivalent of DC’s suicide Squad, Thunderbolts is an anti—hero team created by Kurt Busick and Mark Bagley in 1997 for The Incredible Hulk #499. Although the Thunderbolts were supposed to deceive the public and the authorities, the villains within the group corrected themselves and instead sought to serve the people. While Hawkeye currently leads the Thunderbolts, the team has gone through several permutations of leaders and members, and at various times included such strong forwards as Deadpool, Venom and Juggernaut. The rumble of the Thunderbolts movie began after The Infinity Saga, and Phase 4 projects such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow proved monumental in presenting and assembling a number of antiheroes, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Countess apparently overseeing the process.

After some waiting, reports surfaced in June that Marvel had begun developing The Thunderbolts movie, executive produced by Kevin Feige, screenwriter Eric Pearson and director Jake Schreier. During Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, Marvel officially announced “Thunderbolts”, confirming that the film will be released on July 26, 2024 and will be the last film in the fifth phase of the MCU. No details about the actors were reported, although now there is information about whether the widely discussed character will appear in the film.

Recently, Russell, who played John Walker/U.S. Agent in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, told The Digital Fix about the opportunity to play a major role in The Thunderbolts. According to the actor, he has not yet received a call from Marvel Studios about the film, although he hopes. Check out Russell’s full comment below:

No, I’m still waiting. I know they do it. I know they’re planning it. I have to imagine that there is something there for me. But yes, until you get a real real hint, like, “OK, this is your start date.” And that’s when you arrive, and that’s when you rent your house, and that’s when, in terms of logistics, you need to start preparing for these things.” That’s when I switch my thinking to that, you know? Also, before you get that call, things can change in the blink of an eye; you’ll never know.

One of the reasons Russell hasn’t been contacted about Thunderbolts yet is that the film is still in the initial stages of development. The film hasn’t been released for quite some time, so it may take some time before it starts adding actors to its cast. Several existing MCU players, including Elena Belova, Baron Zemo, Abomination, Ghost, Taskmaster and Winter Soldier, could potentially appear in Thunderbolts alongside Russell’s American agent. Most likely, “Thunderbolts” will not start filming until next year, so Marvel can use the time to draw up new contracts with the stars, intending to attract talent to work at the end of this year or early next.

Russell’s American agent is probably one of the most famous members of the MCU Thunderbolts. Despite his misdeeds, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier eventually tried to redeem his character in the series finale, much to the chagrin of some viewers. So it’s likely that the studio is trying to develop his story as a hopeful antihero, and “Thunderbolts” is just a great opportunity for such a narrative. Feigi said that many of the events that occurred during Phase 4 are related to the future of the MCU. If Valentina really organized the Thunderbolts, Russell’s American agent will surely appear in the film, since the last time the character was seen agreeing to her “secret mission”. Let’s hope that more details about the future of Russell’s Thunderbolts will become known soon.