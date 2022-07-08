WWE’s Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid More than $12 Million to Cover Up Sexual harassment Allegations and More

As many fans of the WWE wrestling brand know, Vince McMahon has been under investigation for the past few weeks. Meanwhile, he stepped down as CEO, and his daughter Stephanie McMahon took his place at this time. However, Vince was not completely excluded from WWE during this board investigation, however, he reportedly remained in one way or another in the creative team.

The board’s investigation into the CEO and chairman of WWE began with reports that McMahon paid a legal assistant at the company $3 million in money for silence in connection with her sexual relationship. It is partially stated that the salary of the legal assistant doubled after the beginning of the relationship, and it was also claimed that WWE executive director John Laurinaitis was also involved in this. However, a new Wall Street Journal report suggests that this is just one of several allegations of payments and sexual harassment currently being lobbied against Mr. McMahon.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, McMahon allegedly paid more than $12 million to 4 different women at the company to cover up allegations of sexual harassment and confrontations. It seems to go back to 2006, when a 10-year-old WWE manager was paid $1 million to keep quiet about a sexual relationship between her and McMahon. The next alleged payment would be made to a WWE contractor in 2008, also reportedly in the amount of $1 million, as McMahon was said to have sent unsolicited nude photos and sexually harassed her while she was at work.

Another payment was reportedly made in the amount of $7.5 million in 2018, when the former wrestler alleged that McMahon forced her to perform oral sex and then demoted her and refused to renew her 2005 WWE contract after she resisted any further meetings. The aforementioned paralegal payment occurred this year, and an investigation by the board of directors concluded that the relationship was consensual.

While it remains to be seen what will come out of this investigation, McMahon made a statement about his investigation when he resigned. In particular, he stated the following: “I have promised to fully cooperate with the investigation conducted by the Special Committee, and I will do my best to support the investigation. I also promised to accept the conclusions and results of the investigation, whatever they may be. .”

Vince McMahon of WWE retired on June 17.