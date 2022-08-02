WWE suspended and fined Ronda Rousey

After her actions at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey was fined and suspended from WWE. The annual event took place on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee, where Rousey was scheduled to fight SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan. After the ambiguous end of the match, Rosie’s disappointment got the better of her, and the company reprimanded her.

This year’s SummerSlam was the first WWE pay-per-view event since the retirement of chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. McMahon’s retirement came after an investigation was launched into the case of hush-up, which was allegedly paid to women in the company for misconduct. McMahon and former head of talent John Laurinaitis were the targets of the allegations. Laurinaitis was fired from his position, and McMahon first stepped down as CEO and chairman before officially announcing his resignation.

Rousey was reprimanded after the SummerSlam match with Morgan. The match ended ambiguously after referee Dan Engler began to count Morgan’s hit to Rousey, while Rousey locked Morgan in her hand. While Engler was counting to three, when Rosie’s shoulders were pressed against the mat, he didn’t notice Morgan tapping on Rosie’s armrest. Footage of the match finale shows Morgan switching off before Engler finished the count to three, which would make Rousey the new SmackDown women’s champion. Disappointed that Engler didn’t notice Morgan’s withdrawal, Rousey attacked Morgan and Engler after the match. Rosie’s attack on Engler led to her being fined and disqualified.

WWE announced that Rousey had been “fined an undisclosed amount” and that due to her suspension she would miss this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Morgan, who entered and left SummerSlam with her SmackDown women’s championship, is expected to appear on Friday. Morgan won her first and only WWE championship at Money in the Bank in early July. She won the opening ladder match by receiving a briefcase containing her chosen future championship match. Morgan cashed in that contract the same night, defeating Rousey, who was injured during a successful title defense against Natalia. Rosie had her rematch against Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam and almost regained the gold.

Having not won the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, Rousey still has an extensive list of achievements. She is a former SmackDown women’s champion, Raw Women’s champion and Royal Rumble winner. Prior to her WWE career, Rousey received a number of awards for judo and mixed martial arts, including her historic induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Since signing a contract with WWE, Rousey has appeared in the company from time to time. After winning the Royal Rumble this year, Rosie defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash and won the SmackDown Women’s championship for the first time. Since then, Fleur has been absent from WWE programs, although she is expected to return to television soon. Currently, Rousey may be suspended, but she’s still targeting Morgan and the SmackDown Women’s championship. When and where she will appear next is anyone’s guess, but WWE hasn’t seen Rousey for the last time.