WWE NXT UK October 22 – Coverage and Results

Eddie Dennis defeats Oliver Carter via pinfall. Dennis got a count of three after applying a Razor’s Edge Powerbomb.

At the end of the fight, Dennis takes the microphone and goes to Flash Morgan Webster to tell him that next week he wants to see him and his partner, Mark Andrews.

After the match, Nina Samuels is interviewed and comments that despite what happened last week, she warns Piper Niven after she was victorious this week on NXT UK.

Trent Seven vs Kenny Williams – Heritage Cup Tournament

The first round begins with a contact between both fighters. Hip Toss by Seven, combines it with a Bodyslam and finishes it off with a Leg Drop. The count reaches two. Seven Headlock Williams and the first round ends. The next round begins and Kenny is taking control of Seven. Kenny dodges Seven and applies a Hurricanrrana, Dropkick… 1… 2… the fight continues! Kenny catches Trent in a headlock, but he breaks down and manages to punish Kenny with a headbutt to the abdomen. Williams tries to surprise Kenny with a roll-up but fails to count three. Finish the second round.

We start with the third round and Williams takes Trent’s leg to try to make him perform but he can’t. Seven stands up and slaps him several chops on the chest. The account is in two. Seven continues with the chops, but this time it is in the corner. There comes a time when Williams dodges Seven, applies a Bycicle Kick, but it does not affect him and Trent scores the point thanks to a Clothesline.

Trent 1 – 0 Kenny

We continue with the fourth round of the fight and Kenny tries a roll-up… 1… 2… Very close! Kenny tries again but fails. Williams tries again and scores his first point.

Trent 1 – 1 Kenny

We go to the fifth round and Williams surprises Trent with a clothesline… 1… 2… the fight continues! Williams applies a DDT to Trent, covers him again but still does not reach the count of three. Kenny gives Trent several right hands and he responds with another and finishes him off with a Dragon Suplex. Seven climbs the third rope, but Kenny approaches and responds with several chops, Kenny catches him with scissors, but at the same time Seven reverses him and applies a Powerbomb to connect him and make him count three.



