WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches Give High Stakes

WWE’s premium live event “Money in the Bank” is starting to gather, and the qualifying fights for the title match have made this event a big event. While the struggle to get into the MITB ranking match is not always great, the names involved in this stage gave great seriousness to the chance to win the portfolio.

This is easier said than done. AEW has recently been subjected to a huge amount of criticism for the wrestlers they invited to the Battle royale match, which served as a portal to the chance to become a temporary world champion. None of the five highest-ranked wrestlers participated in this bout, and former champions such as Chris Jericho and Hangman Adam Page also stayed away. At the same time, John Silver, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn and Daniel Garcia, in fact, got a chance to potentially fight for the AEW grand prize at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door tournament.

Of course, they were never going to win, but the lack of high-quality competition nullified what should have been an exciting series of events for AEW against the background of the devastating trauma of SM Punk. So far, WWE has gone in a different direction with their Money In The Bank qualifying matches, and they deserve credit for that. It looks like the pay-per-view stakes are high because of how high-class the first few qualifying fights were. The fact that AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are fighting for the right to participate in the match seems like a big event. The fight between Asuka and Becky Lynch for participation in the match has a similar effect. The fact that only one former champion can win each fight gives extra weight to the results and the “Money in the Bank” match itself.

Of course, it looks like Omos will get a free ticket on the men’s side, and Lacey Evans against Xia Li was not a barn. They can’t all be home runs. However, Asuka and Becky Lynch will be, and Styles vs. Rollins was solid enough. WWE does these qualifying matches basically right. It also opens the door for high-end talents who may be entangled elsewhere on the map, instead of everyone just participating in a ranking title match. Stiles’ days as a serious threat to Roman Reigns are long gone, so why not give the Phenomenal something else, like Money In The Bank. Perhaps a one-on-one match with the new Doomsday leader Finn Balor will be in the order of things.

The upcoming match between Lynch and Asuka is also outstanding. These two can be the main event of almost every show that WWE arranges, but they will fight just for the right to get a portfolio of “Money in the Bank”. There’s a lot of history between the two, but it’s still a terrific qualifying match to go through with Stiles vs. Rollins.