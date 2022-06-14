WWE missed the opportunity to create an image of Liv Morgan

WWE will rarely tell detailed or layered stories, so expecting them to do so is foolhardy, but it still seems like they’re still missing out on Liv Morgan. She is not one of the four horsewomen and is not considered on the same level as Asuka, who became the undefeated NXT champion, or even Alex’s newfound girlfriend Bliss.

Throughout her career in WWE, she was a cheeky but smiling loser, and fans were drawn to her for these reasons. Morgan is not the biggest and not the strongest, but the audience feels that she leaves her whole heart in the ring whenever she performs. However, there is one thread that ties her entire career together with this moment, and it’s a shame that it hasn’t changed her character in any noticeable way.

Take her recent friendship with AJ Styles and Finn Balor. The Bull-Liv club appeared because men needed a way to deal with Rhea Ripley, who joined the then leading Edge Judgment Day stable. And remember, Ripley instructed Morgan to do this by betraying her former tag team partner and friend. Just a few weeks later, Balor does the same. He turned his back on Stiles and Morgan to get Edge out of Doomsday, which meant Morgan got stabbed in the back twice in a few months. However, she still jumps into the ring before matches, seemingly oblivious to the fact that her friends are always pouncing on her.

She entered the ring to fight alongside Bliss in a tag team match on June 13 on Monday Night Raw as if none of this had happened. To be fair, Stiles also showed no signs of being affected by Balor’s heel turn, but this has happened to Morgan more than once. Ruby Riott, now Ruby Soho from AEW, flipped the switch on her heel several times and buried the heroine Liv. It made her light up a bit, but nothing in terms of long-term storytelling.

All this time, WWE could build Morgan like a volcano, waiting for an eruption. She could have left despite the fact that all her friends had betrayed her, and that would have served as a strong signal to the crowd. It will be a message of forgiveness. About not letting the actions of others determine your self-esteem. Morgan could have gone the other way, finally standing up for herself and stabbing someone else in the back before they could get to her. One promo explaining that after Riott, after Ripley and after Balor, she had just finished with it and the fans would understand. She may have been a heel, but she would have been relative. It’s not too late to draw Morgan with this third dimension of her character. We hope that something will come out of this relationship with Bliss, and not just Liv will get started again, and it won’t affect her for more than a week or two.