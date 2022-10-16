WWE Has Reportedly Removed a Large Pay-Per-View From Its Schedule

There has been a lot of excitement around WWE lately, as the return of big stars like Bray Wyatt has made fans find out when star wrestlers will have a chance to leave their mark on the company. Unfortunately, it looks like Vyatt (and maybe even stars like Cody Rhodes who are waiting to return) will have fewer opportunities to do so in the near future, as the company has reportedly removed a large pay-per-view from its schedule of upcoming WWE live events.

A new report by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics claims that WWE has eliminated the upcoming pay-per-view Day 1 from its calendar. Presumably, the event was supposed to take place on the first day of 2023. In addition, it is said that the organization has no plans to postpone another event that will fall between the already planned Survivor Series and Royal Rumble.

In a tweet, Dave Meltzer said that problems started to arise on the first day due to two major football games scheduled for December 31 and January 1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where the first day was supposed to take place. It is reported that the tickets were supposed to go on sale on September 23, but the company apparently postponed these plans. Apparently, it was also assumed that the date could be changed.

This is an unpleasant situation for wrestling fans who love big events, because if all this is true, then now they will be looking at what could be a two-month stretch at the end of 2022 in which there will be no WWE with pay-as-you-go. Watch. Assuming it all works out, this will be the first time the company has gone pay-per-view free during December since 1994.

Day 1, which led to a number of major feuds in its first year of existence, seemed destined to be WWE’s next major event. However, its proposed cancellation could jeopardize that. The event replaced the long-standing TLC event: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs, which was usually held in December. Now it looks like people will just have to use their premium Peacock subscription to stream past matches and receive fixes amid a significant gap between major events.

With that said, it is quite possible that the wrestling organization is currently brainstorming what its next step will be and determining whether it really wants to last that long between paid viewings. For now, with this latest report, Survivor Series will be the last pay-per-view at the end of the year, and then there will be nothing but Monday Night Raw and SmackDown shows to lay out storylines before the start. The WrestleMania season is in January.

If it’s too late for WWE to find a venue for a pay-per-view event, it’s always possible to host an event at their performance center, or even a pre-recorded special pay-per-view event similar to those that occurred during the pandemic shutdown. However, as mentioned, the report says that nothing is currently planned, so anyone hoping for a big pay-per-view WWE during the holiday season may just have to prepare for the fact that it won’t happen this year.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Let’s hope that if no major events are scheduled for December, we can at least get some entertaining holiday episodes of WWE, as they are usually fun to watch.