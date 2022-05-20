WWE Executive Director Stephanie McMahon Announces “Vacation” Due to “Most” “Responsibilities”

Let’s get ready… focus on what’s important. After decades of working for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), executive director Stephanie McMahon intends to take her mind off her corporate role.

“Starting tomorrow, I’m taking a leave of absence for most of my duties at WWE,” McMahon, 45, tweeted on Thursday, May 19. “WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I’m looking forward to returning to the company. what I like after I’ve spent this time to focus on my family.”

Although the Connecticut native did not go into details of either the decision to take a sabbatical or the details of her return, she worked for decades in WWE as a businesswoman and as an actor on camera. Her father, Vince McMahon, is the brand’s CEO. Stephanie, for her part, went from a part-time administrator and professional wrestler to her current position as brand director, in particular helping launch the WWE network in 2014.

“We started considering [launching the platform] before the pandemic, maybe even two years ago, we started considering the space. It’s funny because my dad always taught me to be a little bit ahead,” the WWE Raw graduate said during an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast in April 2021. people can’t understand it, and you never want to fall behind, you want to be a little ahead.”

She continued: “When you look at the landscape and you see these big players starting to make moves, big players with a lot of capital that can be invested in technology and infrastructure. We are not a technology company, we are a content company. It was a smart move for us, and it was scary.”

Outside the office, Stephanie married Paul “Triple H” Levesque in October 2003 before they had three daughters: Aurora, 15, Murphy, 13, and Vaughn, 11.

“He was very flirtatious [and] hinted,” Stephanie recalled of her early relationship with the 52—year-old WWE Hall of Fame athlete during an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” in 2002. “It was a very sensitive situation. he was flirting with me, and I know that in our business I’m not allowed to date any of the wrestlers.”

She added: “[My dad] gave us the go-ahead [for today] and then took it away because if we were really going to be together, it had to make a big difference and it had to be right. So he let us get together, and then he made us separate—and we got back together, and if it was meant to be, then it was meant to be.”

Triple H, for its part, announced its retirement from the ring earlier this year after a heart failure in September 2021.

“I was nose diving and was kind of on the 1-yard line where you don’t really want to be, for the sake of your family and your future,” the WWE executive vice president recalled during an appearance on ESPN First Take in March. “There are times when you get kicked out for all sorts of nonsense, and you think, “Is that it? Do you wake up from this?” It’s hard to swallow and makes you think differently.”