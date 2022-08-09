WWE Announces Women’s Tag Team Championship

After the leadership change, WWE announced a tournament to crown new women’s team champions on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. The women’s team championships have been inactive since they were vacated in May this year. After the vacation, the championships did not appear on television after then-team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi refused a scheduled appearance on Raw.

A new era in WWE began after the retirement of Vince McMahon. McMahon began working as chairman and CEO of a wrestling promotion in 1982. Following an investigation into alleged hush payments, McMahon resigned as CEO and chairman and was replaced by his daughter Stephanie. After McMahon officially announced his retirement, Paul Levesque (Triple H) took over as creative director.

On the last episode of Monday Night Raw, a tournament was announced where the new women’s team champions will be crowned. The grid includes the teams of Tamina and Dana Brook, Ie Sky and Dakota Kai, Alexa Bliss and Aski, Nikki A.S.H. and Dudrop, Raquel Rodriguez and Alia, Xia Li and Shotzi, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, as well as Nataila and Sonya Deville. On Raw, Sky and Kai defeated Tamina and Brooke and advanced to the second round of the tournament. Bliss and Asuka will fight ASH next week. and a Dudrop to determine who will fight with Skye and Kai for a chance to reach the finals.

Skye and Kai made their WWE main roster debuts at SummerSlam alongside the returning Bailey. The return of Skye and Kai came as a surprise after rumors about Skye’s future in WWE and Kai’s release in April. The trio quickly rocked the WWE women’s division, attracting the attention of Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair. As was officially announced on Raw, Belair, Bliss and Asuka are scheduled to fight Bailey, Sky and Kai at the WWE Clash of the Castle tournament in September.

Since Triple H took over as creative director of WWE, there have been noticeable changes in the product. During his short time in charge, he brought Sky into the main squad and re-signed Kai, Carrion Cross, Scarlett and Dexter Lumis. All five of these were members of the NXT brand, of which Triple H was once an executive producer. In September 2021, NXT was renamed to NXT 2.0 and it did not participate. Now in charge of the main cast storylines for Raw and SmackDown, Triple H has begun promoting many superstars who have been eclipsed or released by the company.

With the teams participating in the tournament, it’s hard to know what to expect. Many teams usually don’t join each other, which means they are unlikely to get very far in the tournament. Considering how Skye and Kai have been running since making their main roster debuts, it’s likely that their momentum will carry them through the finals and make them the new WWE women’s tag team champions.