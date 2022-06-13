WWE Announces That 15 Athletes Have Joined Their NIL Program

WWE continues to expand its unique NIL program.

On Monday, WWE added 15 names to its Next In Line program, launched last year. The group includes several NCAA stars in all sports. Including basketball, football, gymnastics and much more.

This year ‘s newcomers in the class were:

• Ali Mattox, Ole Miss Cheer & Dance

• Colton Schultz, Arizona State Wrestling

• Tianna Omazic, Miami Volleyball

• Malik Carr, Michigan State, football and basketball

• Mikala Hall, Central Michigan Basketball

• Thunder Keck, Stanford Football

• Derrian Goburn, Auburn Gymnastics

• Ruben Banks, Arkansas Athletics

• Chandler Hayden, Tennessee, Track and Field

• Zachary Knighton-Ward, Hofstra Wrestling

• Luke Ford, Illinois Soccer

• Rachel Glenn, South Carolina, Track and Field

• Case Hatch, Arizona State Football Club

• Erica Link, Elon Volleyball

• Keshon Moore, Hampton Football

It is said that the purpose of the program is to create both educational resources and career growth.

Eventually, athletes will also potentially be able to sign a contract with WWE. Miami basketball stars, the Kavinder twins, signed up for the program last year.