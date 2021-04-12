WWE 2K22 is now official: first teaser and details of the new installment

WWE 2K22: The new episode of the saga is being developed by Visual Concepts and will arrive this year maintaining its spirit of a wrestling simulator.2K Games and Visual Concepts have announced WWE 2K22 during the broadcast of WrestleMania 37 held this past weekend. After a blank year, wrestling lovers have an appointment at the end of this year 2021 with the new official installment of the saga: Rey Mysterio will not miss the appointment.

It Hits Different

With the promise of bringing back the main superstars of this show, the company has accompanied the announcement of a short live-action trailer with Rey Mysterio as the main claim. From 619 to Cesaro, we see some of the most iconic moves of a legendary character for the franchise. At the moment there is very little information shared both through the trailer and the communication issued to the media, so we have to wait for more news and details about what we can expect from the video game. It Hits Different, reads the slogan of the work; qe translated into Castilian means “Hit Different.”

The official WWE video game saga returns this year 2021

After a WWE 2K20 full of criticism, failures and a spectacular launch, the saga took a break in 2020 to return in a big way. After the departure of the Yuke’s studio, which had been in charge of the latest deliveries, Visual Concepts took over and has been working in recent times to shape the new graphic tools available to them; also taking advantage of this margin so that the newly released generation of consoles is consolidated in the market. The experience of Visual Concepts for the saga is extensive, they have been participating with small assignments and responsibilities in it since WWE 2014.

We did not have an empty year, however, because in 2020 we had the WWE 2K Battlegrounds spin-off, whose analysis you can read on MeriStation.

With references such as No Mercy or Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain, the WWE 2K saga will return in 2021 on a date and platforms to be determined.