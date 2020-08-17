The expected news for the WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster has arrived. This squad, which includes 70 wrestlers, includes both today’s wrestlers and legendary wrestlers.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster revealed

This WWE game, which is stated to be released on September 18, 2020, is developed by Saber Interactive. The production, distributed by 2K Sports, will meet with PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia users.

WWE 2K21, a canceled project, was being developed despite negative comments for WWE 2K20, but we will not see itself due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 2K Battlegrounds will replace the game called 2K21.

Recently, the game options available in WWE 2K Battlegrounds were also revealed. These game options are as follows: Campaign, Exhibition, One on One, Tag Team, Triple Threat, Fatal Fourway, Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, King of The Battleground Online Tournament and Battleground Challenge.

In addition, you will now help WWE managers not only wrestle but also. You will be busy marketing the WWE brand to the world and create your own brand. Thus, you will be rewarded with cosmetic products that are in the game but can be used after reaching a certain level.

In the promotional video, you will meet Paul Heyman, who is Brock Lesnar’s lawyer. If you wish, let us leave you with the relevant video introducing the game modes without further ado. What do you think about this production? Have a good time.



