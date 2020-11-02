WWE 2k Battlegrounds KILLS HIMSELF

Califa das Tormentas, Mister Argentina and Ted Boy Marino are unknown names to many people, not least because Telecath was broadcast on Brazilian television in the 1960s. Now, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan, you must have heard speak. The first even makes some points as an actor and the second has always been the mark of wrestling in the United States.

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) lovers are unique. They transformed wrestling into pure entertainment and religion. It was no different here, where there is a very respected niche of lovers. 2K Sports has been on this path for some time, but without success.

The last games made by the producer did not have the expected result. Many were literally beaten by expert critics. It was with this in mind that the company decided to take a gap year to completely remodel the series. He put the WWE 2K series aside and decided to venture into the genre differently. During the period of reflection WWE 2k Battlegrounds emerged, which has important steps towards a resumption of the genre.

Over the years, several wrestling games have hit the market. Many of them tried to portray the fictional universe created by athletes who performed in the rings. Armed with costumes, great performances and fireworks shows, the events were both picturesque and funny at the same time. It has always driven real fans to delirium.

Refurbished

The title can be considered a spiritual successor to WWE ALL STARS, which also featured cartoon images. Published by THQ and developed by THQ San Diego, for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the title fell in favor with wrestling fans.

WWE 2k Battlegrounds successfully portrays this. By bringing real-life characters in cartoon graphics, the company brought to life what was found in the broadcasts. But playing at 4k resolution was not a satisfying experience. It is possible to notice the lack of polishing of the dolls and especially the scenery. At certain times I had the impression of playing a game in upscaling, that is, without a native resolution in 1440p.

The same happens with the scenarios, portrayed in a cheerful way, with many colors and in a vibrant way. The continuation of this art can be seen in career mode. The narrative is smooth, exciting and with hints of humor. I was surprised that she was portrayed in a comic strip. The entire story is transmitted to the player through comics.

Diversity

Another important factor in Battlegrounds is that there is no shortage of characters. In the image below you can check those present in the game and those that will be inserted after the launch. Many of them are unlockable with the in-game currency, which can be acquired in a controversial way: fulfilling challenges in the different game modes or buying credits.

As much as the company says that it is possible to acquire all the characters for free, get ready for the paywall. You will have to play many hours if you want to unlock all possible characters.

Repetitive combat mechanics

As much as 2K Sports has taken care of the different game modes, it is sad to know that in several aspects the title becomes repetitive. In addition to the same animations and the lack of emotion in the characters’ faces, the simple gameplay ended up being the big stone in the shoe of a game that had everything to win over fans.

As it is a casual game, the combat is limited to kicks, punches, special moves and grapples. But the variation in the clash is small, bringing the sameness in practically all fights. The cake presented is wonderful, with art and scenery very well done. However, the filling is heavy and greasy, bringing a very simple and little diversified gameplay.

The insertion of fire and lightning in the characters’ hands, as special movements, turns reality into fantasy and dismantles everything that has been built over the years. We know it is a joke, but it would be better to leave the spells for the cRPG games.



