WWE 2K 22 Officially Adds Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly as DLC

Celebrities invading the world of professional wrestling are nothing new: names like Muhammad Ali, Hugh Jackman, Mike Tyson and Bad Bunny are entering the ring at some point. However, they were less common in wrestling video games, as only a few, including Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit, can say that they managed to make the leap into the gaming world. That’s about to change, as with the newest WWE 2K22 DLC pack, Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly will join the game’s already huge roster along with five names from WWE’s past and present.

WWE 2K22 is the latest game in WWE’s long—term partnership with 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts, as well as the first game since the widely maligned WWE 2K19 in 2019. The general manager mode in the form of MyGM has returned to the game, as well as changes in the game demonstration, career and universe modes. As for the list, it had one of the largest starting lineups in the WWE game, numbering more than 160 wrestlers, many of whom left WWE or were fired from it before the release of the game, and this list only grew with subsequent DLC packages.

link: WWE 2K22 Player Makes Torn Pec Cody Rhodes Playable In the Game

The latest DLC package called The Whole Dam Pack includes the second and third additions to the celebrity game after adding Mr. T to one of the previous packages. As mentioned above, Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly are the latest celebrities to join the game along with Rob Van Dam, LA Knight, Sarray, Xia Li and Commander Aziz.

The addition of Logan Paul is most timely, as the social media star made headlines when WWE announced the signing of a contract with the sports entertainment giant. He officially made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, tagging WWE veteran Miz to defeat Rey and Dominic Mysterio before Miz lashed out at Paul after the match. The pair are set to fight one-on-one at SummerSlam in Paul’s first match as an official member of the WWE roster.

The addition of Machine Gun Kelly is partly due to his work behind the scenes, as he was the executive producer of the soundtrack for WWE 2K22. However, he has his own history on WWE television with several live appearances, including his appearance at WrestleMania 28 leading up to The Rock and John Cena’s highly anticipated first match. However, Kelly did not escape from WWE TV unscathed, as Kevin Owens hit him with a powerful bomb from the Raw stage after a TV appearance.

As for the other additions, Rob Van Dam, a WWE Hall of Fame member and ECW original, takes center stage as the package’s namesake. He was one of WWE’s most popular wrestlers from the early to mid-2000s and continues to wrestle today, most recently working in Japan with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

WWE 2K22 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.