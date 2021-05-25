WWDC21: Apple Releases Annual Event Schedule; See How To Watch

WWDC21: On Monday (24), Apple released the schedule for WWDC21. The event aimed at development professionals will take place in two weeks and will include the announcement of major news from the company. For example, the revelation of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is expected.

This year, only the opening keynote – which concentrates most of the releases that the general public expects – will be transmitted to anyone who is interested in checking the information. On June 7, starting at 2 pm (Brasília time), your streaming will take place both on the official channel of the Apple company on YouTube and on other platforms. Check the call.

“WWDC21 begins with the unveiling of exciting new updates for all Apple platforms later this year. Streamed directly from Apple Park, the main event will be available through apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app and YouTube. , with playback on demand after completion. ” Then, of course, there’s more.

Unprecedented access

From 6pm come Platforms State of the Union, focusing on specific themes. The company offers the following invitation: “Take a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies and new advances in Apple platforms that will help Apple developers create even better apps. Platforms State of the Union will be streamed through the app and the Apple Developer website. ”

Soon after comes the Apple Design Awards, an award that celebrates creative art and technical achievements in design, innovation and technology by developers.

Finally, starting on Tuesday (8), 200 exclusive sessions will be posted, videos in which specialists will share their knowledge with participants, available on demand on the web or on the Apple Developer app for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Everyone will be able to connect through public discussion forums.

“WWDC21 will provide unprecedented access to Apple engineers and designers so that development professionals can learn about the latest tools and technologies that can help create the next generation of applications,” promises big tech.

Below, you can check the paths for each of the channels – and, as soon as the company publishes a direct link, we will update the article. What is next?