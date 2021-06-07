WWDC 2021 Summary: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, Siri Offline And More

WWDC 2021: This Monday (07), Apple held WWDC 2021, an event that brings news about the operating systems of the company from Apple. Here are the main highlights of the day:

FaceTime for Android and Windows

Apple announced that FaceTime can also be used on Android devices and PCs via browser. The new feature is called FaceTime Link and allows a user to initiate a call via FaceTime and share the link with others — whether in iMessage, WhatsApp or other apps.

SharePlay to watch movies with friends

The new iOS 15 feature called SharePlay allows users to watch movies, listen to music or share the screen with friends via FaceTime. For now, Disney+, Hulu, HBO, TikTok, ESPN, NBA and Paramount+ are some of the names that are already integrated into the novelty.

Live Text is Apple’s Google Lens

Live Text, a feature similar to Google Lens for iPhones, can read text and photo numbers. The tool will arrive enabled for the Portuguese language and will be interconnected with iOS.