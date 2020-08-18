Wuhan: controversy over a massive water party

The images of the electronic music event, held in a Wuhan water park, generated rejection on social networks for non-compliance with health recommendations by Covid-19.

Thousands of Chinese ignored the health recommendations for the coronavirus and participated over the weekend in a gigantic electronic music party in a water park in Wuhan, the city where the Covid-19 pandemic originated at the end of 2019, which generated controversy this Monday on social networks.

After being subjected to a strict 76-day quarantine between January and April, being the first city in which these measures were applied due to the new coronavirus, the metropolis of Wuhan, with 11 million inhabitants, gradually lifted the restrictions and returned to The normality.

The Maya Beach Water Park was filled with people and thousands of people danced crowded to the rhythm of electronic music, without wearing masks, in an image that contrasted with that of March with empty streets, army patrols and overflowing hospitals.

Many of them also bathed, without maintaining safety distances.

The water park reopened its doors in June and its capacity is limited to 50%, according to the local press, but it reduced the price of its tickets to 50% for women.

The images of the party released by the AFP agency generated angry criticism on social networks, at a time when the pandemic has infected almost 22 million people in the world and the death toll is close to 800,000.

“This is how we will cause a second or third epidemic wave! How clever… ”, criticized a Twitter user.

Although the virus emerged in China, this country managed to control the pandemic and now only has a few dozen new cases daily, according to the latest official data.

Many Chinese continue to limit their travels and wear masks in public spaces, but the Wuhan municipality, in central China, is trying to re-boost its economy, which was hit hard by the effects of the epidemic earlier this year.

In Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan, there have been no new cases since May and its authorities offer free tickets to 400 tourist spots.

According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, China registers 89,421 cases of Covid-19 and 4,703 deaths.

The Chinese authorities have approved the first patent for a vaccine against Covid-19, in the hope that it can be mass-manufactured in the short term in case the data in the Asian giant worsens.

The intellectual protection agency has given the green light to the patent of a vaccine created by the Academy of Military Sciences and the company Cansino Biologics and which was already the first to enter the clinical trial phase in March, according to the Xinhua news agency. .

The vaccine, which has passed the first two phases, has already been shown to create immunity against the virus in rodents. “It can create a cellular and humoral immune response in a short period of time,” reads the document collected by the official press.

The coronavirus pandemic, which totals more than 21 million cases and 775,000 deaths globally, has also led to a race to obtain an effective vaccine. Last week Russia became the first country to report the registration and manufacture of a vaccine, baptized as Sputnik V, although the scientific community is still suspicious of this announcement, considering the country skipped several stages in the development process .



