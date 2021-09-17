Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is another Chinese Souls-style game with great potential

Since last year, Chinese studio Game Science has been attracting worldwide attention with the game Black Myth: WuKong, which promises to be a big highlight of Chinese developers on consoles like PlayStation and Xbox, however, it seems that China is not for pranks and really wants to hit the AAA gaming market.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an upcoming action RPG developed by Leenzee Games, which features some stunning visuals and atmosphere, with gameplay that seems to be inspired by Bloodborne and Sekiro.

Through an 18-minute gameplay video, we can preview the project and it really does appear to have a lot of potential to be a big hit.

While some aspects still need polishing, it looks like the Souls games may have a big competitor coming out there.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is developed by Leenzee Games, a Chinese indie studio founded in 2016. This upcoming action RPG takes us back to the Ming dynasty of ancient China. Based on historical events, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers focuses on the fictional character, Wuchang, and his quest for truth.

So, did you like the preview? Do you think the Chinese will soon compete with the Western giants for the Game of the Year awards?