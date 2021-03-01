Wu Assassins: series will win a Netflix movie

The Wu Assassins series will continue to be streamed on Netflix, but for now, in movie format. The project was recently commissioned by the streaming giant to continue the production of supernatural action wrapped up in the martial arts universe.

That way, Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance will be 90 minutes long, but has no release date yet announced on the platform.

Members of the original cast, consisting of Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao and JuJu Chan Szeto, will be back in the new film. In addition, Pearl Thusi, Francesca Corney, Jason Tobin and Rhatha Phongam are also quoted to star in the production.

So far, it is known that Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou and Yalun Tu, writers of the 1st season, will return to develop the narrative of the feature film. Who also returns to his original post is director Roel Reiné, who commanded several of the series’ episodes presented to the public.

Wu Assassins: learn more about Netflix’s supernatural martial arts series

Wu Assassins was originally created by the duo Tony Krantz and John Wirth. The first wave of episodes premiered in August 2019 on Netflix, with a great reception from both the public and the critics.

In the plot, viewers meet Kai Jin (played by Uwais), a young chef from Chinatown, who currently lives in San Francisco.

Suddenly, he finds himself involved with the Chinese Triad and its search for a deadly ancestral power known as Wu Xing. After encountering a mystical spirit, Kai reluctantly becomes Assassin Wu.

With all this information, fans of the series can only wait for more news!