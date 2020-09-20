Wrong winner announced at Emmy ceremony

Confusion at the announcement of tonight’s Emmys. While the voice-over reported that actor Jason Bateman had won the award, the screen showed the award going to colleague Ron Cephas Jones.

After the advertisement, the organization issued an apology and clarified that Cephas Jones had won the award for his guest role in This is us. No cause for the confusion was given.

Cephas Jones did not want to waste many words on the blunder afterwards. He mainly focused on making history with Jasmine Cephas Jones, as for the first time in the same year a father and daughter win the top TV award.

“My heart almost explodes when I think about her and see what success she is having.” Jasmine Cephas Jones won the award earlier this week for her role on the web series #FreeRayshawn.

Demanding show

The mistake must have put the producers of the Emmy show on edge for tonight’s big broadcast. Last night the smaller prizes were awarded and tonight the main categories will follow.

The show is extra demanding this year because the ceremony will not be held in one central location due to the corona virus, but spread over many locations. More than a hundred cameras are used to follow nominees at home or at another location of their choice until the announcement. Everyone will have an employee of the show ready to give them an Emmy if they win.

The HBO series Watchmen has the most nominations this year, 26. The channel had to lose for the second time with 107 nominations against Netflix, which has a 160 chance of a prize.

Comedian Eddie Murphy won his first Emmy last night, in turn hosting Saturday Night Live.



