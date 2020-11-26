Wrapped Filecoin (wFIL) Coming to DeFi

Cryptocurrency storage provider Anchorage continues to help launch Wrapped Filecoin (wFIL) in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Filecoin, which has become one of the largest decentralized storage projects in the market after its launch in October, has started to get support from cryptocurrency storage provider Anchorage to access liquidity from the DeFi industry.

Anchorage announced yesterday the launch of Wrapped Filecoin (wFIL) in collaboration with Tokensoft and investment firm CMS Holdings. Wrapped Filecoin, part of the Wrapped program designed to bring cross-chain assets to the Ethereum Blockchain, will bring much-needed liquidity to the newly emerging Filecoin storage market, while also helping DeFi protocols generate returns for users.

Wrapped tokens have become an essential part of the DeFi ecosystem. Solutions such as Wrapped Bitcoin (BTC) have added more than $ 2.3 billion to the DeFi ecosystem, and like wBTC, wFIL is expected to have a similar impact, according to DeFi Pulse.

Filecoin Ecosystem President Colin Evran made some statements on the subject in his press release.

“Wrapped Filecoin will enable the use of some truly creative DeFi products that create huge opportunities for Filecoin miners and storage users. We see a lot of innovation every day from dozens of people and organizations dealing with decentralized storage, and we are excited to add our new presence to the DeFi talent pool.

A More Accurate Pricing Policy Will Be Created For Filecoin

Ethereum’s DeFi market offers large amounts of liquidity and value in the form of tokens, making it easier for traders to find fair prices for assets or to provide loans to invest in creating new technologies. This is considered as a factor that will facilitate the compliance phase for Filecoin, which uses a separate market for storage capacity pricing for different usage areas.

Bridging DeFi liquidity between the Ethereum and Filecoin market will allow more traders to buy and sell wFIL tokens, resulting in Filecoin’s pricing that more accurately reflects supply and demand for storage capacity.

Wrapped Filecoin is currently available via the decentralized crypto currency Uniswap, but in the coming days, Anchorage and Tokensoft are planning to list the tokens on different platforms.



