Wrap Around Screen Concept for Samsung Galaxy Note

A concept designer has created a concept design for Samsung’s Galaxy Note series with a wrap-around screen. In the concept design prepared, S Pen, which is indispensable for the Galaxy Note series, was not missed.

Before foldable smartphones have become mainstream, companies have already started working on smartphones with new and different designs. One of them was huggable smartphones.

It is now known that various Android smartphone manufacturers are working on devices with a huggable screen design. One of these companies is said to be the South Korean technology giant Samsung. The Concept Creator YouTube channel, which we mentioned in our news before, collaborated with LetsGoDigital to create a wrap-around concept design for the Samsung Galaxy Note.

Wrap around Samsung Galaxy Note concept design

It was stated that an unprecedented phone was seen in the hands of Samsung’s vice president and it could be a prototype device with a huggable / expandable screen. So this may have been what inspired LetsGoDigital with Concept Creator.

In the concept design in the video, the phone looks like it is made of metal and glass. The screen of the phone can be enlarged and retracted. It is also seen that this expansion movement is made in a horizontal manner. It is also seen that the S Pen, which we are used to from the Galaxy Note series, is also placed in this concept design.

Looking at the back of the phone, it can be seen that the Galaxy S21 features a triple camera design seen in the photos and these cameras are placed vertically. On the front of the device, there is a selfie camera embedded under the screen. It is also noticed that the designer has adopted a curved design on the edges of the screen.

On smartphones with a huggable screen, LG is expected to make a phone announcement in the first half of 2021. OPPO recently introduced the OPPO X 2021 device with a wrap-around screen. Except for the incident mentioned above, Samsung did not receive any official statement or promotion.



