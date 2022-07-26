WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic autumn release confirmed

The developer has confirmed the official release date of Wrath of the Lich King Classic for World of Warcraft, a recreation of the popular 2008 expansion. In the original Wrath of the Lich King, players fought the Lich King Arthas Menetil, the iconic villain from Warcraft 3. This fall, players will have a chance to beat him again in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

The re-creation was announced during a live broadcast of Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft expansion a few months ago. The new Wrath of the Lich King will be hosted on WoW Classic servers, which are used to return the MMO to how it originally looked on launch day. The World of Warcraft: Classic servers were created in 2019 as a result of many veteran players asking Blizzard to let them play World of Warcraft 2004 again. The first WoW expansion, The Burning Crusade, was released on Classic servers in 2021. Of course, the release of this 2021 expansion on Classic servers was not an exact copy of the game on which it was based. The re-creation expanded the original due to some gameplay changes, including more complex raid bosses and a higher pumping speed.

In a press release, Blizzard announced that World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic will be released on September 26. In addition to extensive knowledge, Wrath of the Lich King Classic will introduce the Profession of Inscription, an ability that allows players to write ability-enhancing glyphs that simultaneously change the appearance and properties of spells and abilities. In addition, several raids have been updated, especially the versions of Naxxramas, Onyxia’s Lair and Icecrown Citadel. Before the launch next month, players can participate in Joyous Journeys, an event with 50% bonus experience, and all WoW subscribers will also be able to create one death Knight in each Classic game world. Fans will be given the opportunity to purchase additional upgrades, including new cosmetic items and a character level upgrade to 70 for those who have not fully upgraded their character.

The release of Wrath of the Lich King Classic continues to demonstrate Blizzard’s dedication to its multi-year MMORPG. In May, the game developer ruled out one of the disappointing achievements of World of Warcraft as a prerequisite for obtaining a purple protodragon in the original Wrath of the Lich King expansion. Although this change occurred 14 years after the release of the original expansion, it shows that Blizzard is interested in the quality of life of all its players, including veterans.

With the upcoming release of Wrath of the Lich King on Blizzard Classic servers, it’s likely that the 2010 Cataclysm expansion will be the next recreated addition to be launched. Although this has not been confirmed, it seems like a smart move as the company continues to acknowledge its roots. Until then, players can at least count on the Lich King’s reign to come to an end again.