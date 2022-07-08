Wow, why is Sigourney Weaver playing Jake and the Neytiri Kids in Avatar 2?!

Why does Sigourney Weaver play a teenage Na’vi in Avatar: The Way of Water after her original character died in the first film? In 2009, James Cameron pushed the boundaries of visual effects (again) with the revolutionary computer graphics “Avatar”, which was supported by a strong cast consisting of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver. The Avatar’s breathtaking visuals gave the Na’vi’s movements and facial expressions very realistic movements, as well as an extremely accurate reflection of their actors’ games. The fact that some of the actors played both human characters and their Na’vi avatar only brought them closer to their blue counterparts.

Dr. Grace Augustine of Sigourney Weaver, lead researcher of the Avatar program, supported Jake Sully’s decision to protect Pandora from an aggressive attack from the Office of Resource Development. Unfortunately, her efforts led to the fact that she got in the way of Colonel Stephen Lang Miles Quaritch, who mortally wounded her human essence. Despite Jake Sally’s attempts to permanently transfer his consciousness to his avatar Na’vi through the Tree of Souls, Dr. Augustine died of her wounds.

When it was revealed that Sigourney Weaver was returning to Avatar: The Way of Water as the Na’vi character, the obvious explanation seemed to be that Dr. Grace Augustine’s mind transference had somehow succeeded. After all, she said she saw Euwu, the main deity of Pandora, shortly before his death. However, it was later revealed that Sigourney Weaver plays the adopted daughter of Kiri, Jake and Neytiri. Despite the surprise, this casting choice is inspiring. First, it gives Sigourney Weaver another chance to participate in future releases of Avatar without erasing the emotional impact of her original character’s death. Secondly, it avoids turning resurrections into cliches, since the return of Miles Quaritch as Na’vi already provides an unexpected twist in the sequel.

Sigourney Weaver’s character from Avatar 2 Could Surpass Her Role in the 2009 Film

Dr. Grace Augustine, played by Sigourney Weaver, was a memorable, multifaceted character indirectly responsible for the Pandora invasion and a martyr in the conflict. However, Kiri can be an even more interesting character. Kiri is the adopted daughter of Na’vi’s mother and human father. Thus, it embodies the unity of two colliding worlds and the hope for peaceful coexistence. James Cameron would not leave his longtime collaborator Sigourney Weaver aside from Cameron’s most ambitious sequel, and the role of Kiri will undoubtedly allow Weaver to demonstrate her acting abilities, since “Avatar: The Way of Water” will require 72-year-old Sigourney Weaver to portray not only a teenager, but also an alien.

The promotional materials for the film “Avatar: The Way of Water” show how Kiri learns from the research journals of Dr. Grace Augustine, which teases the emotional connection between the two characters of Sigourney Weaver. Kiri’s interest in xenobotany suggests that a spiritual connection between Kiri and Dr. Augustine through the Tree of Souls is not excluded, and in future sequels Kiri may more directly follow in the footsteps of Dr. Augustine. As Jake Sully said in the first film: “The Na’vi say that every person is born twice. The second time is when you will win your place among people forever.” In general, the fact that Sigourney Weaver played one of Jake’s children Sally and Neytiri may seem unexpected at first, but it may be exactly what Avatar: The Way of Water needs to deliver an unforgettable experience.