WoW Shadowlands will have Sylvana Correventos

World of Warcraft is one of Blizzard’s top franchises and as such, the launch of the Shadowlands expansion naturally placed it as one of the main highlights of the BlizzConline 2021 fair, where the next update, Chains of Domination, was revealed!

At the invitation of the producer, we had the opportunity to chat exclusively with Frank Kowalkowski, the technical director of WOW Shadowlands, and with Jeremy Feasel, its main game designer. Check out how our conversation went!

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands was one of the best-received expansions by fans and critics alike. That should increase the responsibility for new content even more, right? What can we expect from the next update?

Frank Kowalkowski: “It is very exciting and we were very happy with the reaction of the players! It made us even more anxious to bring more content to them, which is exactly what we will do now in Chains of Domination!”

Jeremy Feasel: “From the point of view of a storyteller, it will be nice to see what the jailer is up to, because he has been this dark and mysterious figure for a while, working behind the scenes in the Dark Lands. We had already met him sometimes, but we still didn’t know what his final plan was. So this is the ideal opportunity to show what he’s up to!

We will have several cool narratives, great quests for players to have fun, and you will be able to experience the next chapter in the plot of all the Pacts! No matter which one you entered, you can now go to the next zone and see what will happen to them. So we have great adventures not only for the jailer, but for the Dark Lands as a whole.

I believe fans will like where we are taking things, especially when you enter our new Foray into the Shrine of Domination and face Sylvana Correventos herself! The end of this arc I think is truly incredible and I can’t wait to see what people will think of it! “