WoW: Shadowlands Will Feature Legion Feature In Latest Patch

WoW: Shadowlands ,Soon, Blizzard will release the 9.1.5 patch for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, and with it will bring back a feature much loved by its fans and originally featured in the Legion expansion: the Tower of the Wizards. Unfortunately, it was removed with the release of the Battle for Azeroth expansion, as well as all the unique loot it offered players.

The good news is that the Tower of Mages will be present in a special rotation that will be part of a game event, in which MMORPG fans will be able to queue up to participate in Legion dungeons and earn rewards according to their levels. It looks like the feature will work exactly as before, with players having to face solo challenges based on their classes and specializations.

Another plus is that you can try to conquer these challenges as many times as you like for the duration of the event, so there’s no need to worry about restrictions. The only thing you need to know is that when you complete the Tower, you’ll receive Legion’s unique armor in new colors, even to prevent the rewards from being the same as the old ones.

Other than that, those who manage to complete the seven Tower of Mages challenges with its multiple characters will gain a unique mount that can be used at will on your account, ie, it will not be tied to a single hero.

For now, you can check the 9.1.5 patch on the World of Warcraft test server, but there is still no forecast for its official arrival in the game.