WoW: Shadowlands breaks best selling game record

It’s no secret that World of Warcraft is one of the most successful games of all time, but its eighth expansion helped Blizzard’s epic MMORPG to break an enviable record: WoW Shadowlands became the fastest selling computer game on your first 24 hours!

Counting from the 23rd of November, when its official release took place, more than 3.7 million copies were sold worldwide, easily surpassing the former record holder, which, curiously, was also a Blizzard game: Diablo III, which had 3.5 million units sold on launch day.

Now owner of the all-time historic record, Shadowlands has also helped the franchise gain a lot of traction: the total time players spent in Azeroth almost doubled over the same period last year, and it was the longest playing time recorded in the past 10 years!

Even more impressive, WoW registered and maintained its largest number of monthly or long-term subscribers since the months leading up to the launch of Shadowlands until its launch, hitting the trademarks just before and after the arrival of all other expansions launched on last decade!

Remember that today Shadowlands season 1 begins with the opening of the gates to its first raid, Nathria Castle, which can be played in normal and heroic difficulties. And if you want to know even more about the game, we have interviews and specials about Ardena, Revendreth and Maldraxxus.




