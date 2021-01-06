‘WoW player in South Park’ cosplayer dies of Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic took yet another victim and 2021 started quite sadly in the middle of video games, as player and cosplayer Jarod “NWBZPWNR” died last Sunday, January 3rd, after not resisting the Covid-19 virus.

According to the Wowhead website, Jarod Nandin had been hospitalized since last year, even revealing on December 22 that he had tested positive for the disease. Even with respirators at the time, he tried to cheer his followers up by saying “how can you kill the lifeless?”

We are deeply saddened to report that Jarod "NWBZPWNR" Nandin, aka "The South Park Guy" cosplayer from BlizzCon 2013, has passed away after contracting Covid-19. #Warcraft pic.twitter.com/cqLVmyV3qp — Wowhead (@Wowhead) January 4, 2021

The speech was a clear joke and quote to the episode of the South Park cartoon focused on World of Warcraft, where we met the character recreated in the cosplay that made Jarod known as “South Park Guy”, or “the guy from South Park”. Remember the original scene: