“Wow moment” — Jurgen Klopp receives Freedom City of Liverpool Award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been honoured to become the second foreigner to be awarded the Freedom of the City award.

The German, following Nelson Mandela, received an award in 1994 for his work at the football club and support for local charities.

“I have to be honest, when I first heard this news, it took me a minute to accept it. As you can imagine, I get a lot of different news about my work, but it was definitely a “wow” moment. ,” he said.

“To receive such recognition is incredible. It’s also very humiliating.

“Obviously I’m not from Liverpool, so there will be countless people who know more about history than I do, but in fact I already knew a little about this award.

“It happened because earlier this year it was given to Andrew Devine (the 97th Hillsborough victim who died last year), a man we all loved very much, along with the other 96 Hillsborough victims.

Watch this touching video in which the manager of @LFC #Jurgenclopp talks about his thoughts that @lpoolcouncil awarded him the Freedom of #Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/wNfJRFOOBR

— Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) November 2, 2022

“I also know that Sir Kenny Dalglish previously received the Freedom of the City, so if my name is listed next to these and all other recipients, it makes this award even more special.

“So, to everyone who made this possible, thank you. You have made my family and me so proud that our connection with this beautiful city has become even stronger and will now remain forever.”