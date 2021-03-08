WoW: Meet Blizzard’s Brazilian Chief UI Designer

World of Warcraft is one of the greatest phenomena in the history of video games, and a collective work that has involved countless professionals since its launch in 2004. What not everyone knows is that we have a Brazilian among the great names in the series, the talented Laura Sardinha!

Born in Manaus, she has been with Blizzard for more than five years, and nowadays she works as Lead UI Designer in the company. To celebrate this cool achievement, the producer kindly invited us to chat with Laura about her inspiring journey.

Have video games always been part of her life? I saw that you even made some cosplays! What were your favorite games before you started working in the field?

I grew up playing video games. From The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time on Nintendo 64 to Diablo 1 on PC. My favorite games as a child were those from the Zelda saga and also fighting games, like The King of Fighters, Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter.

A little later, when we won the first PC, I started venturing into Online games like Diablo I and II, Warcraft 3 and Counter-Strike, where I even participated in some championships! When I started working and was able to pay the monthly fee, World of Warcraft was at the top of the list, after that, I never stopped playing.