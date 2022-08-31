Wow, it looks like Kevin Smith is working on a sequel to one of his weirdest films

Director Kevin Smith continues “Clerks III” with another sequel to the film in his reporter. It looks like he wants to return to one of the strangest additions to his filmography. Smith decided to make a sequel to the 2014 film “The Tusk” starring Justin Long.

Long revealed that Tusk 2 is currently being developed by Smith during a recent interview with SlashFilm. The “Barbarian” star was asked to return in the sequel along with some other familiar faces from the original indie film. Long revealed:

The other day he was texting us all, Haley [Joel Osment] and Genesis [Rodriguez], and he told us he wanted to do it, and I thought it was a joke. And then I realized that he was serious. And then one of the [other] interviewers said, “Yes, he told me the same thing.”

Tusk is certainly a strange object to revisit. In fact, the film is about a podcaster, played by Long, who meets a strange man whom he wants to interview for his podcast. A curse is placed on him, and— WARNING, SPOILER—the podcaster slowly turns into a walrus throughout the film.

Despite the fact that the film is incredibly strange, it clearly draws inspiration from David Cronenberg’s “Fly” about a man who turns into the title insect. The film became iconic and became an important part of Jeff Goldblum, so it’s understandable why Kevin Smith was interested in emulating the premise.

What will Tusk 2 be about? One can only guess. The fate of Long in the original film makes me puzzle over his possible involvement. Perhaps Long feels a deeper connection with the character now that the actor has his own very successful podcast, “Life is Short with Justin Long.”

I never doubt Kevin Smith’s ability to convince actors to return to their former homeland. Smith forced Ben Affleck to return for appearances in “Jay” and “Silent Bob: Reboot” and “Clerks III.” Smith and Affleck became friends in the early 90s, and Smith was instrumental in the creation of “Clever Will Hunting.” They recently renewed their friendship, and Smith attended Affleck’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

Smith has had a pretty eventful few months. In addition to attending Bennifer’s lavish wedding and promoting Clerks III, Smith recently faced a bomb threat at The Atlantic Moviehouse in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, a theater he recently purchased. The indie director wasn’t sure whether to take the threat seriously or consider it as an attack on the quality of the director’s films. Smith’s films, like Tusk, are not for everyone.

Well, I will continue to think about what the continuation of Tusk might entail, and whether I will accept such a ridiculous film. Meanwhile, Kevin Smith’s “Clerks III” will be in select theaters from September 13, 2022. You can also see Justin Long starring alongside Bill Skarsgard in “The Barbarian” also in select theaters starting September 9, 2022.

