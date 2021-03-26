WoW Classic: Burning Crusade expansion enters beta

Announced during BlizzConline 2021, the Burning Crusade expansion is coming to World of Warcraft Classic, and its beta phase is already receiving some lucky players since last March 23rd!

Even if you have not yet been selected for the beta, it is worth waiting and continuing to cheer for a few more days, as players are being invited in stages.

The Burning Crusade Beta has begun. Access will be rolling out over the next few weeks. Sign up for your chance to join the fight. #WoWClassic 🔥 https://t.co/YtWboeRRrv pic.twitter.com/XyEor4SXW0 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) March 23, 2021

If you already played the WoW Classic before this expansion, you can choose whether to keep your characters in the base game, or import them into the new expansion, which will be available free of charge to all WoW subscribers with an active monthly fee.

During the last edition of the fair, we spoke exclusively with John Hight, its executive producer, and Brian Birmingham, the chief software engineer, about what to expect from the return of the first expansion of World of Warcraft.

Are you looking forward to returning to Azeroth in the Beta of this acclaimed expansion? What are your best memories with WOW? Tell us in the comments below!