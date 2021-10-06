WoW Character Nerf Led To The Creation Of Ethereum And NFTs

Ethereum: The creator of the Ethereum cryptocurrency, Vitalik Buteri, stated that a nerf to a World of Warcraft character in 2010 would have contributed to taking him to the digital currency market. If that’s not enough butterfly effect for you, it’s worth remembering that this blockchain was the first one used to create non-fungible tokens, the NFTs.

The story was told in Buteri’s “About Me” section of the about.me website. There, he explains that he was an avid WoW player between 2007 and 2010, but that has changed with the reduction of the Warlock class’s Life Siphon power.

It all starts with the end of the Warlock’s Life Siphon damage.

“I played World of Warcraft happily between 2007 and 2010, but one day Blizzard removed the damage component from my beloved Warlock’s Life Siphon spell,” says the creator of Ethereum. “I cried myself to sleep, and that day I realized the horrors that centralized services can bring. Soon I decided to abandon [the game].”

According to Vitalik Buteri himself, he spent the next year looking for a new purpose for his life. That’s when he discovered Bitcoin and began to take a greater interest in cryptocurrencies.

Creation of Ethereum allowed the emergence of NFTs

Buteri would only create Ethereum at the end of 2013. The platform arrived with the advantage of being able to incorporate real-world assets, such as stocks and physical properties. In addition, this new blockchain allowed the creation of decentralized applications, serving services that go beyond financial transactions.

As of 2018, Ethereum is the second most valued cryptocurrency in the world, second only to Bitcoin in market capitalization.

It was this technology that allowed the emergence of NFTs, which turned certain digital items into sky-high-priced assets. This includes artistic drawings, soccer game highlights and even tweets.