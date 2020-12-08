Would you survive in ‘the most dangerous car in the world’?

An accident with a normal car, even equipped with the most modern safety items, still has a certain impact on the occupants and can leave injured or even killed; but have you ever imagined what an accident would look like in the truck considered “the most dangerous car in the world”?

The Steed 5 pickup, from Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors, received the dangerous title for not having airbags, nor ABS brakes, after the impact test of Global NCAP. In controlled scenarios, the vehicle was placed at 64 km / h, containing three mannequins – one representing the driver, one in the passenger seat and the other as a passenger in the rear seat.

The result is an aggressive collision against the wall and fully carried out to passengers from all positions. Trapped only by the feeling of safety, the head of the dummies is pushed forward with great force, with the driver colliding strongly with the steering wheel, probably causing serious injuries.

The entire project is compromised by the lack of security. Given the result, it is even questioned whether the presence of an airbag could mitigate the damage and prevent some injuries, or if it would make the situation even worse. Steed 5 scored zero on the Global NCAP crash test, and is the second vehicle to achieve the “feat”, previously exclusive to the Suzuki S-Presso, a car sold in South Africa.

The entry version of Steed 5 costs the equivalent of R $ 66,000, but the version has been updated with security packages to boost sales after the disastrous test. Anyway, would you face such a truck on the road? Comment!



