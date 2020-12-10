Would you like to work at Amazon? 3 questions

If you want to work in a global company run by a man of proven success, it is better that you prepare the answers to the 3 questions he asks to be able to collaborate in his company

Amazon is one of the most desirable companies to work for among young graduates of US universities.

Due to its business, a large part of its staff works in department stores, but it also requires hiring professionals who are in charge of logistics, finances and the development of technological innovations to improve online sales.

In information published by viveUSA, it is pointed out that the CEO and founder of Amazon is well aware that the success of an entrepreneur is not obtained alone, he is very clear that it depends and needs to form a great work team.

For this reason, Bezzos asks its recruiters that their filter to hire workers is based on 3 questions:

Would you admire this person?

The Amazon leader assures that multiple people have inspired him on his way to improve, that is why this question is important, he wants to surround himself with an amazing team, he admires passionate people who like to add and commit.

Will this person increase the average effectiveness of the group they enter?

This questioning is based on the learning of his grandfather, a self-sufficient man who did not stop learning and perfecting his skills. Bezos believes that ideas do not become big business the first time, for him each entrepreneur must submit their projects to self-criticism and constant improvement.

In what dimension could this person be a superstar?

Amazon looks for leaders who believe and communicate to inspire results, so it asks its recruiters to ask this question before hiring someone, because it believes that people have unique skills, interests and perspectives.

Now you know, if you want to join the Amazon challenge, you must prepare your responses and take the philosophy of Jeff Bezos very seriously, who thinks “I have always strived to work only with people I admire, and I encourage people here to be just as demanding”.



