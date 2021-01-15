Would you like to take photos from satellite with Canon?

Canon has created a site that will allow taking photographs of the Earth from space with its 5D Mark III camera. This system, which enables taking pictures from a real satellite system, seems quite fun. Canon, one of the major brands of cameras and lenses, did not introduce a new camera for CES 2021, but instead, it prefers a different path.

Taking pictures from satellite equipped with Canon 5D Mark III

Canon offers a service that allows taking photos from space. The company announced that it has created an interactive site that allows you to use the CE-SAT-1 satellite equipped with Canon 5D Mark III DSLR machines installed in some areas, including New York City, the Bahamas, and Dubai.

Canon launched its micro satellite in 2017. The satellite features an EOS 5D Mark III camera equipped with a 40 cm Cassegrain type mirror and 3,720 mm telescope. Canon claims it provides a ground resolution of about 36 inches in a 3×2 mile frame while orbiting 600 km.

To understand this resolution, we have to say that the world’s highest resolution satellite, WorldView-4, can offer resolutions up to 12 inches. So even though Canon’s claim is refutable, Canon seems to have turned its direction to space.

The interactive demo on the website shows the position and height of the image in each shot and allows you to take pictures in multiple locations. In the basic working logic of this system, you are not actually taking pictures from scratch. Canon brings you photos previously taken at that location.