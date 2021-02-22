Would Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2018?

It’s official ! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are indeed going to divorce. And they would not get along for several years.

Last I heard, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a divorce. According to “TMZ” besides the rapper’s sanity, some of her ideas would have got the better of her marriage to the businesswoman.

At the moment, the private life of Kim Kardashian is often the cabbage of the tabloid press! And for good reason, the star has asked for a divorce from Kanye West.

On the Web, rumors are rife. But according to some American tabloids, the ex-lovers hadn’t gotten along for a while.

“He understands that (…) Kim has had enough of him. In fact, he’s also tired of being involved with the Kardashians, and has been for a while, “said a source close to the” Kimye “for” Page Six “.

But also: “Especially with her mother (Kris Jenner), who occupies an important place in all the big decisions that she makes (…)”. For her part, Kim Kardashian would have done everything to save their marriage.

Diagnosed “bipolar”, the interpreter of “Stronger” would have often put him through hell. But he also reportedly disappointed the influencer with her escapades.

In 2018, North’s parents would have experienced some turbulence within their relationship. That year, Kim Kardashian saw red when Kanye West told anyone who would listen that “slavery was a choice.”

Her scandalous words had also “horrified” the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. But also all of their entourage!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were ready to break up in 2018?

KIM KARDASHIAN NO LONGER UNDERSTANDED KANYE WEST!

A source close to Kim Kardashian has just made rare revelations for “TMZ” about this controversy. “They went through a very difficult time as a result of this. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments ”.

But also: “It took them a long time to overtake him, but they were finally able to do it. But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed North’s abortion [in July 2020], it was the breaking point of their marriage. ”

Remember last summer, Kanye West then launched in the race for the White House had taken aback his fans and the media by saying during a meeting that he had wanted to terminate Kim Kardashian’s 1st pregnancy.

“My father wanted my mother to abort me. My mother saved my life. There wouldn’t have been a Kanye West because my father was too busy, “Kanye West had delivered in tears to a dumbfounded assembly before adding:” I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter! “.

According to “People,” the “Keeping Up Kardashians” star would never have forgiven her for sharing “something so private.” To make matters worse, Kim Kardashian had also had to manage not without difficulty the rather “confused” attacks of the rapper towards him on Twitter. Atmosphere!