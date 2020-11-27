Would Emma Watson want to kiss Tom Felton in the saga?

We know whether Emma Watson would have liked to kiss Tom Felton in Harry Potter or not and it is surprising to say the least.

There is no doubt that the duo formed by Emma Watson and Tom Felton has fascinated the Web since their appearance in the famous Harry Potter saga. As we know, the interpreters of Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy have long faced rumors concerning the true nature of their relationship and the media have indeed continued to lend them a romance. Moreover, Emma had not hidden her attraction to her playing partner by publicly confessing her crush for him. Unfortunately for her, the actress didn’t have the chance to share a kissing scene with him on screen. However, would she have liked to have had the opportunity?

Know that the answer is yes. Interviewed by Indie London at a press conference for the release of the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Emma Watson first recounted how her kisses with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint on camera were troublesome. But when the reporter next asks her if she would have liked to have that same chance with Tom Felton, here is her response: “Well his very beautiful girlfriend is sitting across the room so no, I don’t think so. My 12 year old self would say yes, but my 21 year old self would say no “. You will understand, Emma Watson who has also recently displayed with her boyfriend would not have been against this idea at all.



