Worth crying with his emotional farewell to Luis Suárez

Luis Suárez leaves Barcelona, ​​in an emotional press conference the Uruguayan with more tears than words said goodbye to his teammates, his fans and despite everything, his board of directors. The Uruguayan leaves for Atlético de Madrid to continue his brilliant football career.

It is true that the treatment given by the club to the “Gunman” was not the best in recent weeks, but his 198 goals and his rank as the third best scorer in the club’s history is not taken away by anyone, neither him nor everyone. the culé fans who have felt everything that happened with Suárez these days.

For this reason, the club made him an emotional farewell video in which all the gratitude for his goals is evident and his dedication that the team’s fans feel, beyond what they experienced with the current board of directors.

A “See you soon” for an idol who won thirteen titles with the club and who for many was isolated from the competition for the Ballon d’Or in a couple of seasons where he rose to the occasion and even his friend Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.



