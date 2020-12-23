Worst betrayals ever made on the BBC series

In Peaky Blinders the worst that has been seen about each character is debatable but what has been the most perverse that these main characters have been able to do in the BBC series?

Thomas shelby

Thomas Shelby is the second oldest of the Shelby children and is the leader of the Peaky Blinders. His laid-back demeanor and inability to be read even make his allies nervous.

In the Peaky Blinders season 3 finale, Thomas allegedly committed the greatest treason by allowing his family to be arrested for his various crimes. He picked them up at his home without telling them what was going on, only to have them arrested.

Arthur Shelby

Arthur Shelby is a character who has had problems from the beginning to the end of Peaky Blinders, however the fact of struggling with PTSD does not excuse that his anger problems led him to kill his training partner.

Alfie Solomons

There’s a bit of comic relief to Alfie Solomons’ character within the plot, as she manages to make some funny comments before committing an obvious betrayal in Peaky Blinders.

However, when the Italians come looking to kill the Shelbys, Thomas feels a sense of betrayal when Solomons side with the Italians during the war in Peaky Blinders.

Polly gray

Polly has spent her life on the fringes of legal society and does so with a certain impolite mystique. Polly basically took on the role of mother to the Shelbys after her real mother passed away and her father dumped them in Peaky Blinders.

Until now, the worst thing Polly Gray could have done is spread the information that Thomas was going to murder Hughes’s father, although it was not an act of treason, it has also been what this character has been able to do within Peaky Blinders.



