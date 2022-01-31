Worms: Team17’s Franchise Gets NFTs Collection

Worms: Developer Team17 is yet another game studio entering the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The classic Worms franchise will now be the subject of a digital art collection, dubbed MetaWorms.

The NFTs will be developed in partnership with Reality Gaming Group and based on the franchise’s 26-year history, with elements of decor and weapons that have marked the games in the series.

However, there are still no details on how many items will be marketed, which platform will be used for sale, the cryptocurrencies accepted and whether the tokens will have any use beyond being collectible virtual objects.

According to the responsible team, sales will start by the end of 2022 and part of the revenue generated will go to ReFeed Farms, an organization that works in the use of earthworms in place of artificial fertilizers in agriculture.

In addition, Reality Gaming Group guarantees that it uses NFT generation processes that are sustainable from the point of view of energy consumption, in addition to carbon neutral servers.

Will it become fashionable?

So far, companies like Atari, Konami and Ubisoft have already entered this market, while others — Square Enix and EA, for example — have already spoken out in favor of the theme, but have not formally started the projects.

On the other hand, Valve has banned the availability of games that use blockchain technology and NFTs on the Steam store.