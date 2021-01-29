Worldwide Release Date of Xiaomi Mi 11 Announced

The date on which Xiaomi’s new flagship Mi 11 will be available worldwide has been announced. Mi 11, which will be one of the most powerful phones of 2021, will meet its buyers very soon.

Xiaomi’s newest and most powerful flagship, Mi 11, was introduced in recent weeks and then made an impressive entrance to the Chinese market. It was finally announced when the Mi 11, which increased the excitement with its striking sales figures in China in a short time, will meet with its buyers worldwide.

With a 6.81-inch screen with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 108 MP main camera with a 13 MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 5 MP macro lens, and a 4,600 mAh battery, it has created excitement from the moment it was introduced. Mi 11 will be presented to everyone with a global launch event.

The event will be held on February 8th:

Offered for sale in China with a price tag of 3,999 yuan and presented to buyers with two different boxes, one with a charger and one without a charger, the Mi 11 will be presented with a global launch event on February 8. However, there is no clear information as to whether the phone will be available in the global market with or without a charger.