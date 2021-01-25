Worldwide electric car sales grew 43% in 2020

The covid-19 pandemic did not prevent the electric car industry from expanding. Data obtained by EV-volumes.com indicate that the industry grew 43% in 2020, compared with figures from the previous year.

According to the report, 3.24 million fully electric or plug-in hybrid models were marketed, with Europe being the region that most moved the market – a trend that should be maintained, especially thanks to policies from countries like Norway and Germany. China is close behind in second place, well ahead of the United States and Japan.

Tesla maintained the great phase: the automaker headed by Elon Musk is responsible for 62% of the sale of all plug-in vehicles and 79% of the electric models powered exclusively by the United States battery. Volkswagen is right behind.

The numbers are especially interesting for two reasons. The first is the record even with a sharp drop between March and June 2020 – a severe period of the initial wave of the pandemic in which lockdown measures were more rigid around the world. Moreover, as of September, sales soared.